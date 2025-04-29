 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18281571 Edited 29 April 2025 – 16:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎉 Play Together, Celebrate Together! – The latest update brings online multiplayer support (up to 5 players) to Music & Fireworks Show! Now you and your friends can enjoy synchronized fireworks displays and music from anywhere in the game.

✨ Key Features:
✔ Multiplayer in All Locations – Launch fireworks together in any scenic spot.
✔ Synced Fireworks & Music – Watch the same dazzling show in perfect harmony.
✔ Shared Playlists – Play the same custom songs if everyone owns them—no more silent skies!
✔ Show Off Your Creations – Share your handcrafted fireworks sequences with friends and amaze them!

Gather your squad, pick a location, and light up the sky—the party starts now! �🎆

Note: All players must own the same custom tracks for shared playback.

Update now and celebrate together! 🚀

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit 音乐烟花秀(Music &amp; Fireworks Show) EA v0.1.0.2 Depot 1901583
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link