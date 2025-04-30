Mission Journal: Patch #2.9.1.2284
Date of entry: 2149/04/18
Power Node Delta triggered a low-output alert at 14:17 MST. Investigation revealed dust accumulation on the southern solar array beyond automated brush capacity—likely due to recent high-wind activity. Drone crew was dispatched for manual cleaning. Output returned to nominal levels within 90 minutes. Preventative sweep scheduled for all external panels over the next two sols.
Patch Notes — Terraforming Mars 2.9.1.2284
Fixed freezes when AI uses Ants and the target has Protected Habitats.
Fixed unlimited resources issue (Microbes, Floaters…).
Fixed glitch of Viron’s action.
Vixed Research costing 11 MC to play with Valley Trust.
Fixed effect of Ecological zone card not triggering.
Fixed wrong label in the Rules UI.
