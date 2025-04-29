 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18281548
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotifx (ID 15967) is now live!

Patch notes:

  • Sandbox: corrected the texts in the World Map button tooltip, so that it'll give you a proper reason for not being able to enter the World Map.

  • Temporary turned off loading screens (so expect weird screen behaviours when loading maps) to narrow down potential causes of some rare, but still regular, crashes that do happen.

To see if you have the latest patch, check the ID of your current game version by holding Left Alt in the Main Menu. If it's not the latest ID, restart Steam - this will force it to detect the update.

