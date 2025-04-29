Hey survivors,

Since upgrading to Unity 6.1, a few code ghosts sneaked into the game... but no worries: I hunted them down, crushed them, and made your gameplay experience even tighter. 🔥

Huge thanks for your patience and unstoppable support.

Here’s what I fixed in this update:

Patch Notes V1.0.61

✅ Fixed player movement speed issues.

✅ Fixed the slowdown when stabbing enemies.

✅ Fixed sprinters' movement speed.

🧟‍♂️ Walkers are now slightly faster.

⏱️ Reduced dodge duration for a snappier, more dynamic gameplay feel.