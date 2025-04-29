 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18281530 Edited 29 April 2025 – 15:06:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

  • You can now skip the intro and choose a starting amount of money from three options when you begin a new game.

  • Boutique's second milestone now requires winning 5 main Polluxes the same year, not with the same film.

  • Fixed a number of memory leak issues during long game sessions.

  • Fixed some glitches to the "Require attention" menu.

  • Some localization fixes.

By the way, yesterday we reached 2,000 reviews on Steam!
Your feedback and involvement help us improve the game every day!
If you've been holding back on your positive review, it may be the time! If not, that's okay -- maybe after the upcoming major update, which we'll tell you a bit more about soon!
Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2680551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link