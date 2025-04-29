Hello!

You can now skip the intro and choose a starting amount of money from three options when you begin a new game.

Boutique's second milestone now requires winning 5 main Polluxes the same year, not with the same film.

Fixed a number of memory leak issues during long game sessions.

Fixed some glitches to the "Require attention" menu.

Some localization fixes.

By the way, yesterday we reached 2,000 reviews on Steam!

Your feedback and involvement help us improve the game every day!

If you've been holding back on your positive review, it may be the time! If not, that's okay -- maybe after the upcoming major update, which we'll tell you a bit more about soon!

Thank you!