29 April 2025 Build 18281424
Update notes

  • fixed skill help during battle not being hidden correctly when pressing the cancel key instead of the displayed “hide help” button

  • fixed curly parts sticking out of phoenix blob during Lapis event 05 in front of the clinic

  • fixed several typos

Changed files in this update

Depot 1299171
  • Loading history…
