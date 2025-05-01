 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18281370 Edited 1 May 2025 – 10:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is another hotfix for Milestone 5 that fixes a couple of gameplay issues. Please do report any bugs you encounter on the bug reporting subforums and we'll do our best to look into them!

Gameplay Changes:

  • Eternal Autopsy research project no longer requires completion of Eternal Interrogation project to unlock.

  • Ladders are now crushable by vehicles and the Colossus armour.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed another instance of the doors getting visually out of sync with their gameplay state (and appearing open / closed when the reverse was true).

  • Fixed another instance where units could suffer permanent accuracy loss after a mission (related to stacking battlefield injury penalties).

  • Fixed being unable to walk through certain variants of the shipping container.

Changed files in this update

Xenonauts 2 Content Depot 538031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link