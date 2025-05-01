This is another hotfix for Milestone 5 that fixes a couple of gameplay issues. Please do report any bugs you encounter on the bug reporting subforums and we'll do our best to look into them!
Gameplay Changes:
-
Eternal Autopsy research project no longer requires completion of Eternal Interrogation project to unlock.
-
Ladders are now crushable by vehicles and the Colossus armour.
Bugfixes:
-
Fixed another instance of the doors getting visually out of sync with their gameplay state (and appearing open / closed when the reverse was true).
-
Fixed another instance where units could suffer permanent accuracy loss after a mission (related to stacking battlefield injury penalties).
-
Fixed being unable to walk through certain variants of the shipping container.
