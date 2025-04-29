-Fixed a typo in Chapter 3.
-Fixed a bug with UIs in Chapter 5.
-Fixed a text option typo in Chapter 3 intro.
-Fixed an issue with saves not showing the popup displaying the engine limit.
-Settings tool no longer crops resolution list.
Patch 1.6
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed a typo in Chapter 3.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1346361
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 1346362
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1346363
- Loading history…
Linux Steam Deck Depot 1346364
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update