29 April 2025 Build 18281348
Update notes via Steam Community

-Fixed a typo in Chapter 3.
-Fixed a bug with UIs in Chapter 5.
-Fixed a text option typo in Chapter 3 intro.
-Fixed an issue with saves not showing the popup displaying the engine limit.
-Settings tool no longer crops resolution list.

