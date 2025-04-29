Archtower v0.6.4.0 build is ready!

Free Demo updated as well.

v0.6.4.0 Patchnotes:

-Only for Alpha-

New effect for some enemies, armor and all resistances are increased at 1/3 health and below

New object containing additional enemies, the Ratdog hole

-Alpha and Demo-

If you close the game on the lose screen and the character is not dead yet, you can continue from that choice

Dropped loot is saved if you quit the game

Characters now do not lose any equipment they are wearing if they survive, even without all tower upgrades

Redesigned “Colorblind” trait; it was - black and white mode; now - first-person sepia mode, can't distinguish the colors of item glowing, stealth detection +50%

Food in the tower and out of the tower is different, but works the same

Slightly expanded ranking system for strong enemies

Some renaming of items, enemies, etc.

Added a new method of drawing the health bars of enemies and followers (you can switch to the old one)

Health bars can be customized to scale (in addition to the overall interface scale)

Enemy and follower titles/names can be seen on the health bars (can be disabled in the settings)

Added option to disable debuff icons above heads (enemies and followers separately)

Old mode of health bars drawing has been finalized and supports all settings as well as the new mode

All settings related to health bars have been moved to the “Interface” section

The game now keeps track of the maximum level reached for each class (does not take into account previous saves)

When choosing a new character, the level of experienced adventurers cannot be higher than the maximum level reached in their class