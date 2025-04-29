Archtower v0.6.4.0 build is ready!
Free Demo updated as well.
v0.6.4.0 Patchnotes:
WHAT'S NEW
-Only for Alpha-
-
3 new faction quests
-
New level 13-4
-
New enemy - Ratdog Beta (+Ratdog Alpha)
-
New object containing additional enemies, the Ratdog hole
-
New effect for some enemies, armor and all resistances are increased at 1/3 health and below
-
New power crystal “Bloodletting” (area of effect bleeding)
-
New power crystal “Thunder Jump” (short teleport)
CHANGES
-Alpha and Demo-
-
If you close the game on the lose screen and the character is not dead yet, you can continue from that choice
-
Dropped loot is saved if you quit the game
-
Characters now do not lose any equipment they are wearing if they survive, even without all tower upgrades
-
Redesigned “Colorblind” trait; it was - black and white mode; now - first-person sepia mode, can't distinguish the colors of item glowing, stealth detection +50%
-
Food in the tower and out of the tower is different, but works the same
-
Slightly expanded ranking system for strong enemies
-
Some renaming of items, enemies, etc.
-
Added a new method of drawing the health bars of enemies and followers (you can switch to the old one)
-
Health bars can be customized to scale (in addition to the overall interface scale)
-
Enemy and follower titles/names can be seen on the health bars (can be disabled in the settings)
-
Added option to disable debuff icons above heads (enemies and followers separately)
-
Old mode of health bars drawing has been finalized and supports all settings as well as the new mode
-
All settings related to health bars have been moved to the “Interface” section
-
The game now keeps track of the maximum level reached for each class (does not take into account previous saves)
-
When choosing a new character, the level of experienced adventurers cannot be higher than the maximum level reached in their class
-
Other minor changes
-Only for Alpha-
-
Revamped the method of generating epic item names (does not affect old items)
-
Quest companion stops at the beginning of 13-4 instead of at the end of 13-3
-
Tower upgrade “Dropped Loot II”, instead of saving the worn equipment, when picked up it replenishes health and potion bottles by +1
-
Tower upgrade “Dropped Loot III” also saves tools (saves chemical tools not only for the Chemist class, but also for everyone who knows chemistry)
-
After beating 13-4, new shortcuts on floor 13 are unlocked
-
Enemy Eliminator, bombs stick on hit, charges increased from 3 to 5
-
New crystal skill “Bloodletting” now drops from the quest boss
-
Removed the chance of breakage when Reforging if the item is below epic quality
-
When Reforging, you can choose a variant of the result (good items - 2 variants, rares - 3, epics - 4)
-
Separated the concepts of Pets, Companions (quest), Followers (these are pets and companions)
-
“Pet Healing” crystal works only on pets, not on companions
-
Epic versions of the power crystals “Shield Stun” and “Puncturing Strike” cannot be parried
-
Bandage achievements now counts for prevented bleeding damage instead of healed health
-
Food healing achievements now require 20% less to heal
-
Achievement for selling junk now requires 10,000 instead of 25,000
-
Other minor changes
FIXES
-Alpha and Demo-
-
Added protection against losing characters and saves in case of crashes at the wrong time
-
Fixed situations where pots dropped from barrels and enemies could be of the wrong level
-
Fixed bugs related to food dropping from some minibosses
-
Other minor fixes
-Only for Alpha-
-
Some edits to localization texts
-
Fixed a bug where you could accidentally sell a quest hat with the “sell junk” button
-
To avoid errors, you can't leave one of the new factions unless you turn in a quest to their leader at the first entrance
-
If a character is defeated, the energy shield will not be regenerated
-
New attempt to fix rare crashes caused by throwing stones
-
Prefix priorities for starter items of good quality were not working correctly
-
Fixed tower upgrade to save class items (such items no longer appear in other heroes' inventory if the character is dead)
-
After retirement, the classes “Harbinger” and “Chemist” do not clutter the inventory with extra copies of banners and acid bottles
-
Fixed a bug where items were dropping out of Eliminators with errors
-
Fixed flickering of glowing runes where it wasn't fixed last time
-
Poison Spit Crystal, fixed incorrect rage/energy/stress cost increase for rare and epic quality
-
Fixed bugs related to enemies parrying the player
-
Fixed a bug where Blades could not parry the Hound
-
Other minor fixes
