29 April 2025 Build 18281260
Update notes via Steam Community

Archtower v0.6.4.0 build is ready!
Free Demo updated as well.

v0.6.4.0 Patchnotes:

WHAT'S NEW

-Only for Alpha-

  • 3 new faction quests

  • New level 13-4

  • New enemy - Ratdog Beta (+Ratdog Alpha)

  • New object containing additional enemies, the Ratdog hole

  • New effect for some enemies, armor and all resistances are increased at 1/3 health and below

  • New power crystal “Bloodletting” (area of effect bleeding)

  • New power crystal “Thunder Jump” (short teleport)

CHANGES

-Alpha and Demo-

  • If you close the game on the lose screen and the character is not dead yet, you can continue from that choice

  • Dropped loot is saved if you quit the game

  • Characters now do not lose any equipment they are wearing if they survive, even without all tower upgrades

  • Redesigned “Colorblind” trait; it was - black and white mode; now - first-person sepia mode, can't distinguish the colors of item glowing, stealth detection +50%

  • Food in the tower and out of the tower is different, but works the same

  • Slightly expanded ranking system for strong enemies

  • Some renaming of items, enemies, etc.

  • Added a new method of drawing the health bars of enemies and followers (you can switch to the old one)

  • Health bars can be customized to scale (in addition to the overall interface scale)

  • Enemy and follower titles/names can be seen on the health bars (can be disabled in the settings)

  • Added option to disable debuff icons above heads (enemies and followers separately)

  • Old mode of health bars drawing has been finalized and supports all settings as well as the new mode

  • All settings related to health bars have been moved to the “Interface” section

  • The game now keeps track of the maximum level reached for each class (does not take into account previous saves)

  • When choosing a new character, the level of experienced adventurers cannot be higher than the maximum level reached in their class

  • Other minor changes

-Only for Alpha-

  • Revamped the method of generating epic item names (does not affect old items)

  • Quest companion stops at the beginning of 13-4 instead of at the end of 13-3

  • Tower upgrade “Dropped Loot II”, instead of saving the worn equipment, when picked up it replenishes health and potion bottles by +1

  • Tower upgrade “Dropped Loot III” also saves tools (saves chemical tools not only for the Chemist class, but also for everyone who knows chemistry)

  • After beating 13-4, new shortcuts on floor 13 are unlocked

  • Enemy Eliminator, bombs stick on hit, charges increased from 3 to 5

  • New crystal skill “Bloodletting” now drops from the quest boss

  • Removed the chance of breakage when Reforging if the item is below epic quality

  • When Reforging, you can choose a variant of the result (good items - 2 variants, rares - 3, epics - 4)

  • Separated the concepts of Pets, Companions (quest), Followers (these are pets and companions)

  • “Pet Healing” crystal works only on pets, not on companions

  • Epic versions of the power crystals “Shield Stun” and “Puncturing Strike” cannot be parried

  • Bandage achievements now counts for prevented bleeding damage instead of healed health

  • Food healing achievements now require 20% less to heal

  • Achievement for selling junk now requires 10,000 instead of 25,000

  • Other minor changes

FIXES

-Alpha and Demo-

  • Added protection against losing characters and saves in case of crashes at the wrong time

  • Fixed situations where pots dropped from barrels and enemies could be of the wrong level

  • Fixed bugs related to food dropping from some minibosses

  • Other minor fixes

-Only for Alpha-

  • Some edits to localization texts

  • Fixed a bug where you could accidentally sell a quest hat with the “sell junk” button

  • To avoid errors, you can't leave one of the new factions unless you turn in a quest to their leader at the first entrance

  • If a character is defeated, the energy shield will not be regenerated

  • New attempt to fix rare crashes caused by throwing stones

  • Prefix priorities for starter items of good quality were not working correctly

  • Fixed tower upgrade to save class items (such items no longer appear in other heroes' inventory if the character is dead)

  • After retirement, the classes “Harbinger” and “Chemist” do not clutter the inventory with extra copies of banners and acid bottles

  • Fixed a bug where items were dropping out of Eliminators with errors

  • Fixed flickering of glowing runes where it wasn't fixed last time

  • Poison Spit Crystal, fixed incorrect rage/energy/stress cost increase for rare and epic quality

  • Fixed bugs related to enemies parrying the player

  • Fixed a bug where Blades could not parry the Hound

  • Other minor fixes

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1837690/Archtower/

