(๑╹◡╹)ノ” Hello everyone

Today's update content is as follows:

Added hit effects and buff information switches (some effects can be turned off). Adjusted the feel of the character when sprinting. Modified the initial offset of all magic circle skills.

And fixed some bugs reported by everyone.

If you want to give us feedback or put forward ideas, you can send us an email.

Our email address is: hunterwing@163.com

Thank you very much for your support

Thanks♪(・ω・)ノ