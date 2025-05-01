 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18281165 Edited 1 May 2025 – 16:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Builders! ːthebuilderː ːladyengineerː

🎭 On the occasion of the beginning of the sale, we have prepared a surprise for you - artistic objects that will develop your imagination 🎨👨‍🎨👩‍🎨

New objects are available in the 'event' tab in the store - click 'O' to open this window:

You can rotate objects, lay them on top of each other - show us your work results 🎨🗿🎑



Icons of new objects

Check our second post about NEW DLC⬇️⬇️⬇️
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1244630/view/566995856081813990?l=english

How to contact us with bugs?
Do it via discord 📢
https://discord.gg/76N77uHWkc

Or via the Steam discussion📢
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1244630/discussions/

**How can you support House Builder?
The easiest way is to share your opinion about our game with others on Steam or among your friends. Thank you very much💗.

Have funːthebuilderːːladyengineerː
House Builder Team**

