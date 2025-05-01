Hi Builders! ːthebuilderː ːladyengineerː
🎭 On the occasion of the beginning of the sale, we have prepared a surprise for you - artistic objects that will develop your imagination 🎨👨🎨👩🎨
New objects are available in the 'event' tab in the store - click 'O' to open this window:
You can rotate objects, lay them on top of each other - show us your work results 🎨🗿🎑
Icons of new objects
Check our second post about NEW DLC⬇️⬇️⬇️
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1244630/view/566995856081813990?l=english
How to contact us with bugs?
Do it via discord 📢
https://discord.gg/76N77uHWkc
Or via the Steam discussion📢
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1244630/discussions/
**How can you support House Builder?
The easiest way is to share your opinion about our game with others on Steam or among your friends. Thank you very much💗.
Have funːthebuilderːːladyengineerː
House Builder Team**
