Hi Builders! ːthebuilderː ːladyengineerː

🎭 On the occasion of the beginning of the sale, we have prepared a surprise for you - artistic objects that will develop your imagination 🎨👨‍🎨👩‍🎨

New objects are available in the 'event' tab in the store - click 'O' to open this window:



You can rotate objects, lay them on top of each other - show us your work results 🎨🗿🎑







Icons of new objects



How to contact us with bugs?

Do it via discord 📢

https://discord.gg/76N77uHWkc

Or via the Steam discussion📢

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1244630/discussions/

**How can you support House Builder?

The easiest way is to share your opinion about our game with others on Steam or among your friends. Thank you very much💗.

Have funːthebuilderːːladyengineerː

House Builder Team**