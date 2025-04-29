Hey everyone,

The wait is finally over. Dimensionals is officially out of Early Access - this is not a drill - take a look at our new trailer!!!

The 1.0 patch brings new skills, relics, curses, potions, balance changes, bug fixes, season campaigns, several enemies, several heroes, bosses and more!!

Without further ado, here are the 1.0 Patch notes!

New Features

Cloud Save

Dev Note: It’s finally here! Since we didn’t have Cloud Save available from the very start, please be sure you read the popup messages carefully if you play Dimensionals on multiple devices. TLDR Log in to your primary device FIRST, this is the device that contains your save data that you wish to use on all other devices. Once you create a cloud save on that device, all future devices will be ready to go with your save data already available!

Apocalypse Mode

Dev Note: Apocalypse Mode is a scaling end-game system that tacks on difficulty modifiers to each run as you progress deeper and deeper into the heart of the rift. You must complete the Apocalypse Mode challenges sequentially in order to claim full victory over the absolute darkest timelines the Dimensionals have ever faced.

Custom Rifts

Dev Note: If you want to take on a custom challenge, or maybe make your runs a bit easier to a relaxing game of smashing specters, the controls are in your hands! The Timekeeper has offered their services to mess with the timeline and explore “what if” situations in order to take note of the outcomes! Clearing the Master Raid on Easy or Medium difficulty will give access to these Custom Rifts to tailor your own difficulty level as you see fit!

Localization

Chinese Localization

French Localization

Portuguese Localization

Dev Note: It’s finally here! You can now enjoy Dimensionals in more languages! Turns out multiversal beings speak a ton of languages outside of just English, so we had to add in a few of our own languages too!

New Heroes

Air Dimension:

Attacker: Celestorm

Tank: Thundergust

Support: Spellbeak

Dev Note: The Air Dimension heroes bring a brand new mechanic to the battlefield called Break! This new debuff can be applied to enemies to guarantee the next hit against them will be a critical strike. Choosing when to consume stacks of break will be key to victory with the Air heroes as they have many tools that interact with not only the fact that a target has Break, but also how many stacks of Break the target has.

Shadow Dimension:

Attacker: Shadestrike

Tank: Arachnobro

Support: Tweenkill

Dev Note: The Shadow Dimension heroes are another unique faction in the sense that they are the first team of heroes to have Relics in their skill list. Dishing out tons of debuffs, and embracing the chaos of RNG card tricks, the Shadow Dimension heroes will be sure to leave the forces of Ragnarath thoroughly looted.

Star Dimension:

Attacker: StarMane

Tank: StarBurst

Support: StarDust

Dev Note: The Star Dimension heroes are all about putting on a show. Flashy moves with huge payoffs. These superstars love buffs and debuffs, embracing magical chaos, and flaunting their overwhelming power with style and flare! Be warned, the Star Heroes are fighting deep in the rift due to their absolute might, obtaining them will require a bit of courage, a dash of skill, and of course a hefty helping of STARPOWER.

Seasons 2, 3, AND 4 are now available to play! Experience the thrilling story as we move on from the Season 1 adventures in the Water Dimension and continue our journey through the cosmos towards the beginning of the end!

With Seasons 2, 3, and 4 comes brand new comic book cutscenes, fully voice acted and animated for your enjoyment!

New Enemies and Bosses





8 new Specter enemies and 2 new bosses join the fray! To avoid spoilers for the campaign and the master raid, we’ll keep those a secret for now, but you’ll experience them yourself in-game soon enough!

Added many missing SFX and VFX to Enemies, Bosses, and the UI.

New Music tracks added

New Steam Achievements

Added new achievements for the updated campaign, additional heroes, and more!

Dev Note: We are currently limited to 100 achievements, so there are some missing, notably the Star Hero unlocks and leveling, as unfortunately we hit 100 achievements already. This may increase in a future update, however currently there are no achievements for the Star Heroes sadly. Know that unlocking them is an achievement in our hearts though. <3

Bug Fixes

Lots and lots of various Bug fixes for skills, enemy interactions, boss mechanics, and more.

Raw Notes:

**

**

Quest tracker Update - show 6 quests at once instead from 3

End-game system - Scaling difficulty

Difficulty + Apocalypse modes

Season 2 Campaign

Season 3 Campaign

Season 4 Campaign

General Boss - [REDACTED]

Cloud save

Spectral Heroes (Spectral [REDACTED], Evil [REDACTED] etc)

New Character Unlock Quests

Celestia Dimension Heroes

Celestorm

Thundergust

Spellbeak

Shadow Dimension Heroes

Shadestrike

Tweenkill

Arachnobro

Star Dimension Heroes

Starburst

Stardust

Starmane

Skill Balancing

New Relics and Curses

Mobile build

Plethora of SFX updates

Plethora of VFX updates

More Music Variety

[REDACTED] Kong Prime

Character expressions

Easter eggs (arachnobro dancing)

Updated Steam Achievements

Codex Update and Adjustments

Campaign Select sdcreen changes

New enemies:

Shade of [REDACTED]/ Planet Enemies

Family bobs

New Specters

Ashworm

Heart

Veins

Ragnarath updates

General Boss - [REDACTED] and his forms

Bugs:

Plethora of Bugs fixed

A Big Thank you

What can we say, we would like to say a HUGE thank you to the Dimensionals community for sticking with us - we really hope that you’ll enjoy the full release. There has been a lot of blood, sweat and tears from the Mino team and co going into this launch. Now, what are you waiting for? The rift needs you, Dimensional!

Team Dimensionals