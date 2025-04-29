Hello everyone! We're releasing a quick update today to address some issues reported to us since the release of 1.16.0 yesterday. We are currently working on a more substantial update to address more outstanding issues, but we believe it is important to push fixes for these particular issues as soon as possible.

Fixes crashes which could occur when saves from older versions were present in the save game folder

Fixes chaotic succession despite obedient kurultai

Fixes player getting pulled into AI nerge event causing them to get maimed

Fixes stutters on paused lategame saves with large realms