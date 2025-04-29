 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18281017
Hello everyone! We're releasing a quick update today to address some issues reported to us since the release of 1.16.0 yesterday. We are currently working on a more substantial update to address more outstanding issues, but we believe it is important to push fixes for these particular issues as soon as possible.

Update 1.16.0.1 Changelog

  • Fixes crashes which could occur when saves from older versions were present in the save game folder

  • Fixes chaotic succession despite obedient kurultai

  • Fixes player getting pulled into AI nerge event causing them to get maimed

  • Fixes stutters on paused lategame saves with large realms

Changed files in this update

