Hey everyone, with today's update there are some main fixes to mechanics and UIs and a new palceable object.

New structure and object added, the Sleeping bag!

Find the sleeping bag around the world and place it wherever you want to sleep at any moment!

Then pick it up and bring it with you on your exploration!

General Fixes:

Lowered fatigue multiplier, now fatigue goes down slower.

Fixed door animation not working in certain doors.

Fixed the starting spawn in the inventory of the water canteen, the compass and the flashlight.

Fixed sleep multiplier.

Fixed volume settings not loading correctly in the main menu.

Fixed empty canteen not refilling when trying to refill in rivers/lakes.

Added walking and running sound for when the player is on roads and in buildings.

Players can now switch items in the hotbar using the mouse wheel.

Fixed bugged spawn of rocks and dead animals.

Fixed bug on zombie spawning.

Modified zombie spawns values for better realism, still working on this to perfection.

Added a UI element that shows the name of the items needed for a recipe in the building panel.

Changed inventory base key to TAB.

Fixed key bindings settings not getting saved correctly.

The game now runs in the background.

Thanks.