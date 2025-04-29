Hello Survivors!

We've added a new major update, making the gameplay more accessible for players.

Here's what we added new feature and fixed:

New Companion System: Added buffs and assists in combat

New Stage: Dark Forest (Stage 7)

New Stage: Ice Dungeon (Stage 8)

New Boss: Evil Wolf

New Boss: Ice Golem

Added Heal Ability for Cleric Companion

Cleric Healer +HP 10-20

Added Buff Passive Abilities for Companions: Novice: +All Stats 5-10 Swordsman: +Damage 5%-25% Cleric: +Magnet 5%-55% Archer: -Cooldown 2%-25% Mage: +XP 5%-55%

-Thief: +Gold 5%-55%

Added Cooldown Ability UI

Added UI Controller and Keyboard Layout

Added Reset Upgrade Passive Ability

Fixed escape key not working after ability popup

Minor bugs fixed

Thank you for your support.

The Last Loop Studios Team.