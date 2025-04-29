Hello Survivors!
We've added a new major update, making the gameplay more accessible for players.
Here's what we added new feature and fixed:
- New Companion System: Added buffs and assists in combat
- New Stage: Dark Forest (Stage 7)
- New Stage: Ice Dungeon (Stage 8)
- New Boss: Evil Wolf
- New Boss: Ice Golem
- Added Heal Ability for Cleric Companion
- Cleric Healer +HP 10-20
- Added Buff Passive Abilities for Companions:
- Novice: +All Stats 5-10
- Swordsman: +Damage 5%-25%
- Cleric: +Magnet 5%-55%
- Archer: -Cooldown 2%-25%
- Mage: +XP 5%-55%
-Thief: +Gold 5%-55%
- Added Cooldown Ability UI
- Added UI Controller and Keyboard Layout
- Added Reset Upgrade Passive Ability
- Fixed escape key not working after ability popup
- Minor bugs fixed
Thank you for your support.
The Last Loop Studios Team.
Changed files in this update