29 April 2025 Build 18280838
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors!

We've added a new major update, making the gameplay more accessible for players.
Here's what we added new feature and fixed:

  • New Companion System: Added buffs and assists in combat
  • New Stage: Dark Forest (Stage 7)
  • New Stage: Ice Dungeon (Stage 8)
  • New Boss: Evil Wolf
  • New Boss: Ice Golem
  • Added Heal Ability for Cleric Companion
  • Cleric Healer +HP 10-20
  • Added Buff Passive Abilities for Companions:
    • Novice: +All Stats 5-10
    • Swordsman: +Damage 5%-25%
    • Cleric: +Magnet 5%-55%
    • Archer: -Cooldown 2%-25%
    • Mage: +XP 5%-55%
      -Thief: +Gold 5%-55%
  • Added Cooldown Ability UI
  • Added UI Controller and Keyboard Layout
  • Added Reset Upgrade Passive Ability
  • Fixed escape key not working after ability popup
  • Minor bugs fixed

Thank you for your support.

The Last Loop Studios Team.

