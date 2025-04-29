New Features:
- Added 4 more save chests in Smith Senior's loot room in the main hub World.
Resolved Issues:
Bug Report option is now selectable in the demo version
Moving ladders can spawn in, not moving.
Flying Archer Pellet Bot shooting bullets in the wrong direction
Cleaned up collision issue across several Stages.
Fixed up Camera Views across several Stages.
Wave bombers Respawn as their default skin in stages with Wave Archers, Firemen, and Soldiers.
Player can not bounce in moving spring platforms, instead standing on top of them.
Glob Spitter No longer move off platforms or go through walls.
Player does not take damage from Wave Vine wiper.
All Experiment Lab Miniboss skip their explosion animation.
Clockwork Miniboss death not displayed correctly.
Gravity Bot Miniboss explodes upon enter the boss room.
Corrected the direction of the moving lava cannisters in Factory stage. (They no longer move out of the intended area).
Fixed orbit desync of wrecking ball and rotating spark column hazards.
Qol Improvements:
Mevilen’s Projectiles move slower.
Stick and Hammer Gernade now explode in contact with explosive blocks instead of bouncing off.
Clean up Wave Vine Wiper animation to be more predicable, and they can’t changed direction after fired.
Correct the range of the flying fryer bot’s flame thrower.
Moved Item Description to be out in the open in the Weapons with the need of hitting the W key.
Add Notification Prompt when a Boss or Mini Boss is defeated.
Item Descriptions now displayed in crafting guide NPCs in the hub world
Tutorial NPCs added in introstage to guide new player with the moveset
Miscellaneous:
Add more art detail in Jungle stage
Revised Charged Cacti Bullets
Updated tossed Stick and Hammer Gernade Sprites
Added new notification window when a Boss or MiniBoss is defeated.
Removed Kill and Death Counters
