29 April 2025 Build 18280815 Edited 29 April 2025 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
New Features:

  • Added 4 more save chests in Smith Senior's loot room in the main hub World.

Resolved Issues:

  • Bug Report option is now selectable in the demo version

  • Moving ladders can spawn in, not moving.

  • Flying Archer Pellet Bot shooting bullets in the wrong direction

  • Cleaned up collision issue across several Stages.

  • Fixed up Camera Views across several Stages.

  • Wave bombers Respawn as their default skin in stages with Wave Archers, Firemen, and Soldiers.

  • Player can not bounce in moving spring platforms, instead standing on top of them.

  • Glob Spitter No longer move off platforms or go through walls.

  • Player does not take damage from Wave Vine wiper.

  • All Experiment Lab Miniboss skip their explosion animation.

  • Clockwork Miniboss death not displayed correctly.

  • Gravity Bot Miniboss explodes upon enter the boss room.

  • Corrected the direction of the moving lava cannisters in Factory stage. (They no longer move out of the intended area).

  • Fixed orbit desync of wrecking ball and rotating spark column hazards.

Qol Improvements:

  • Mevilen’s Projectiles move slower.

  • Stick and Hammer Gernade now explode in contact with explosive blocks instead of bouncing off.

  • Clean up Wave Vine Wiper animation to be more predicable, and they can’t changed direction after fired.

  • Correct the range of the flying fryer bot’s flame thrower.

  • Moved Item Description to be out in the open in the Weapons with the need of hitting the W key.

  • Add Notification Prompt when a Boss or Mini Boss is defeated.

  • Item Descriptions now displayed in crafting guide NPCs in the hub world

  • Tutorial NPCs added in introstage to guide new player with the moveset

Miscellaneous:

  • Add more art detail in Jungle stage

  • Revised Charged Cacti Bullets

  • Updated tossed Stick and Hammer Gernade Sprites

  • Added new notification window when a Boss or MiniBoss is defeated.

  • Removed Kill and Death Counters

