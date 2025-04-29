New Features:



Resolved Issues:



Bug Report option is now selectable in the demo version

Moving ladders can spawn in, not moving.

Flying Archer Pellet Bot shooting bullets in the wrong direction

Cleaned up collision issue across several Stages.

Fixed up Camera Views across several Stages.

Wave bombers Respawn as their default skin in stages with Wave Archers, Firemen, and Soldiers.

Player can not bounce in moving spring platforms, instead standing on top of them.

Glob Spitter No longer move off platforms or go through walls.

Player does not take damage from Wave Vine wiper.

All Experiment Lab Miniboss skip their explosion animation.

Clockwork Miniboss death not displayed correctly.

Gravity Bot Miniboss explodes upon enter the boss room.

Corrected the direction of the moving lava cannisters in Factory stage. (They no longer move out of the intended area).