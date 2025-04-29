This update brings a lot of new features and improvements as I continue moving the game closer to full release. Here's what's new:

Character Creation System

You can now create your character at the start: set your name, birthday, appearance , and choose up to three biography elements .

Biography elements work as perks, giving bonuses or penalties during the game. Some become available only after unlocking certain milestones .

CEO Mode is now one of the biography options, unlocked after successfully creating your own company at least once.

New Investment Options

Added trading in gold, silver, oil, and metals .

Commodities are more stable than stocks, making them ideal for long-term wealth storage.

New news events related to commodity prices.

New news events related to yen currency fluctuations.

Expanded Real Estate System

Properties are now divided into districts , which affect their prices.

Commercial real estate added — more expensive but offering greater profits.

You can now sort properties by district and buy all available properties with one click.

New City Activities

Players who own a car can now drive to the city center for weekend relaxation.

Horse racetrack added to the city map as a new leisure location.

Takeover System Changes

If you already hold a majority stake in a company, it cannot refuse your buyout offer.

Larger stakes increase your chances of a successful acquisition.

Other Improvements

It is now easier to place larger bets at the horse racetrack.

Unemployed friends are now available during weekdays.

Improved gamepad controls .

Added new milestones.

Bug Fixes

Fixed winner calculation in Poker .

Fixed the company management menu not opening with the "7" key.

Fixed a bug where short selling required more reputation than displayed.

Fixed news events appearing for companies not listed on the exchange.

Corrected the display of the autumn equinox (previously shown in spring).

Balance Adjustments

New companies now appear more frequently .

Company profits now have a stronger effect on stock prices.

Companies grow less frequently into unrealistically massive corporations.

Added a new event where large unprofitable companies are forced to lay off employees and downsize over time.

As you can see, the promised commercial real estate feature has been implemented earlier than planned.

During development, priorities shifted slightly, so I will soon publish an updated roadmap and a separate post about it.

In short: the game is getting close to full release.

I plan one more major update during summer, after which I will start preparing for the full release with Story Mode.

Thank you for your support!