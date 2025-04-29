 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18280636 Edited 29 April 2025 – 14:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance

-triggered skills and the mage's beam attack will now spend strength

Bug Fixes

-Fixed camera snapping shake
-Fixed magic missile not gaining velocity

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2976161
