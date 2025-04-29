Dear explorer,
Here is the list of changing in latest update:
- Fixed the problem that the main task of the third layer of the earth's core [Defeat the mysterious apostle] may not be triggered;
- Fixed the problem that the main task [Build automatic production line according to mark] will create repeated ground marks;
- Fixed the problem that there is a probability of equipment attribute stacking when using [Worktable];
- Fixed the problem that the monster girl [Weapon Slot] will swallow bomb items;
- Fixed the problem that there is a probability of directly filling up the favorability when giving gifts;
Changed files in this update