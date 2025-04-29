 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18280628 Edited 29 April 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear explorer,

Here is the list of changing in latest update:

  1. Fixed the problem that the main task of the third layer of the earth's core [Defeat the mysterious apostle] may not be triggered;
  2. Fixed the problem that the main task [Build automatic production line according to mark] will create repeated ground marks;
  3. Fixed the problem that there is a probability of equipment attribute stacking when using [Worktable];
  4. Fixed the problem that the monster girl [Weapon Slot] will swallow bomb items;
  5. Fixed the problem that there is a probability of directly filling up the favorability when giving gifts;

Discord

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2171631
  • Loading history…
