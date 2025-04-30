 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18280558 Edited 30 April 2025 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you Glitches for jumping on our steam release and playing the game!
We've been following all discussions and comments and are grateful for the feedback you're sharing. While we are preparing a bigger patch with some content updates, we would like to share a quality of life patch that improves your game experience.

changelog 0.9.9.8.7

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed steam achievements not triggering in some cases
  • Fixed edge case where the resolving card would not show on the stack
  • The tutorial has now three different battlegrounds instead of the same one
  • Minor localisation & Menu UX improvements

Keep the feedback coming, we will be updating the game regularly!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2782832
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link