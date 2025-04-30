Thank you Glitches for jumping on our steam release and playing the game!

We've been following all discussions and comments and are grateful for the feedback you're sharing. While we are preparing a bigger patch with some content updates, we would like to share a quality of life patch that improves your game experience.

changelog 0.9.9.8.7

Bugfixes:

Fixed steam achievements not triggering in some cases

Fixed edge case where the resolving card would not show on the stack

The tutorial has now three different battlegrounds instead of the same one

Minor localisation & Menu UX improvements

Keep the feedback coming, we will be updating the game regularly!