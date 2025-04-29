 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18280484
  • An update to try and fix a bug in unreal engine where some computers/cpus when ragdoll is activated will cause the physics asset to go crazy and fly off. I've never been able to replicate the issue myself to test but i've made a change which should hopefully fix the issue

