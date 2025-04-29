 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18280476 Edited 29 April 2025 – 13:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Base Game

General

  • Fixed several crashes:

    • after AI turns

    • after using the reinforcement interface in battle

    • crash in Drombach final battle Celestium Battle

  • Fixed Recruit System in taverns

  • Fixed mud and lightening zones in battles

Skill
  • Fixed upgraded “Spear Wall” description, value wasn’t properly displayed
CO-OP

  • Fixed CO-OP saves that weren't loading for some players

  • Fixed an issue with client black screening

The Skelmar Invasion

  • Fixed issues with Jarl and Tower during Siege Battle that couldn’t be targeted

Pirates of Belerion

  • Fixed rouste in Belerion

The Pits

  • Fixed bomb item name and description

    • it was the same name and description as the “Hand Bomblet”

Changed files in this update

Wartales Content Depot 1527951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link