Base Game
General
-
Fixed several crashes:
-
after AI turns
-
after using the reinforcement interface in battle
-
crash in Drombach final battle Celestium Battle
-
-
Fixed Recruit System in taverns
-
Fixed mud and lightening zones in battles
Skill
- Fixed upgraded “Spear Wall” description, value wasn’t properly displayed
CO-OP
-
Fixed CO-OP saves that weren't loading for some players
-
Fixed an issue with client black screening
The Skelmar Invasion
- Fixed issues with Jarl and Tower during Siege Battle that couldn’t be targeted
Pirates of Belerion
- Fixed rouste in Belerion
The Pits
-
Fixed bomb item name and description
- it was the same name and description as the “Hand Bomblet”
Changed files in this update