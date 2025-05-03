 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18280458
Update notes via Steam Community

May 3 National Paranormal Day Hotfix Update

We’ve just rolled out a update to smooth out a few rough edges and improve the overall experience. Here’s what’s changed:

-Gameplay & Mechanics

Adjusted colliders for smoother navigation.

Made Alex’s minigame Morse code puzzle easier.

Rebalanced item and quest prices for better pacing.

Lobby computer is now usable (password: 1234).

Fixed bug with telegraph interaction at close range.

-UI & UX

Polished UI elements for clarity and consistency.

Fixed UI bugs (misalignments, missing visuals).

Language and localization issues have been corrected for improved readability.

-Audio & Visual

Lowered jumpscare sound volume.

Minor visual improvements across scenes.

Added basic content censorship.

-Event Update

Added special assets for National Paranormal Day.

If you run into any issues, let us know.
Happy National Paranormal Day

Changed files in this update

