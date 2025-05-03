May 3 National Paranormal Day Hotfix Update
We’ve just rolled out a update to smooth out a few rough edges and improve the overall experience. Here’s what’s changed:
-Gameplay & Mechanics
Adjusted colliders for smoother navigation.
Made Alex’s minigame Morse code puzzle easier.
Rebalanced item and quest prices for better pacing.
Lobby computer is now usable (password: 1234).
Fixed bug with telegraph interaction at close range.
-UI & UX
Polished UI elements for clarity and consistency.
Fixed UI bugs (misalignments, missing visuals).
Language and localization issues have been corrected for improved readability.
-Audio & Visual
Lowered jumpscare sound volume.
Minor visual improvements across scenes.
Added basic content censorship.
-Event Update
Added special assets for National Paranormal Day.
If you run into any issues, let us know.
Happy National Paranormal Day
Changed files in this update