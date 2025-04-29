 Skip to content

Major 29 April 2025 Build 18280434
Update notes via Steam Community

The journey of creating One Room Dungeon has been a great experience, and I’ve had so much fun building it with you all. From the early tests to community feedback, every moment has helped shape the game into what it is now. Thank you for being part of this adventure.

And here is 1.0.0 release note:

Added
・Improved Autoplay button for better clarity
・The final form of the final boss is now in the game
・A new skill system for Darklords, adding more strategic depth
・All bosses now drop unique relics for their minions, drastically bending the direction of difficulty
・Difficulty 5 – True Darklord Mode unlocked. It is intentionally not designed to be cleared
・Infinite Mode: A ruthless, nonsensical mode to test how far your dungeon can go

Fixed
・Ultimate count not saving correctly
・Skill level not saving (e.g. Daiji poison)
・Darklords’ equipment not being saved
・Shadow Clone bug where equipment effects applied to the original unit
・Potential Stone triggering on any kill
・HP 0 bug causing units not to die and freezing the game

Changed
・All healer units have been buffed
・Potion of Pride is now back to unlimited use – ideal for Infinity Mode

Current Game Content overview
4 Darklords, each with 4 unique skills
40 Relics
53 Enemy Types
26 Equipments
72 Minion Units
25 Potions
6 Unique Shops + 1 Default Shop

The game is now complete – but I’ll still keep an eye out for bug reports and feedback.
It’s been a joy building One Room Dungeon together.

