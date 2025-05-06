 Skip to content

Build 18280422 Edited 7 May 2025 – 07:32:07 UTC
War Robots: Frontiers servers are scheduled to enter maintenance at the following time:

  • Maintenance Time: 07/05/2025 at 07:00 UTC

  • Estimated Downtime: 4 hours

The game servers will be inaccessible during this time. Keep an eye on our official social channels and Discord for further updates, and to find out when War Robots: Frontiers servers are live again.

Thank you for your patience!

