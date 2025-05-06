War Robots: Frontiers servers are scheduled to enter maintenance at the following time:

Maintenance Time: 07/05/2025 at 07:00 UTC

Estimated Downtime: 4 hours

The game servers will be inaccessible during this time. Keep an eye on our official social channels and Discord for further updates, and to find out when War Robots: Frontiers servers are live again.

Thank you for your patience!

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/mygames style=button]

| ###### [p] Follow MY.GAMES on Steam |

| --- |

[/url][/p]