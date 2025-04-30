We hope you've all still been enjoying your adventures in Kaya's Prophecy! We've been listening to your feedback, and our v1.1.9 patch is out now with some of the most requested changes and bug fixes that the community has pointed out. We hope these improve your experience within the game! Keep the feedback coming, it really does help us shape Kaya's Prophecy into something better. Also, keep your eyes peeled for a bigger update coming May 15th!

⚖️ Gameplay & Balancing

Kâlades is now less likely to demand food as special requests, and may demand specific resources instead.

Bridge / Fake Queen / Fruit Plate cards are no longer destroyable by lightning or other punishments from Kâlades.

Increased first tribute level to 20 cards (up from 14).

Adjusted booster pack drop rates to favour necessary items.

🎴 Stacking & Collisions

When Kâlades eats food from the middle of your stack, the remaining food cards will now stack.

Evil Blood should now stay stacked after making a purchase at the altar.

Improved building colliders.

Improved drag and collision behaviour on board.

Improved card spawning and bouncing behaviour.

Added Lock Constructions setting in Options so that builds will no longer be pushed around by spawning cards. This is enabled by default.

Can now stack usable cards. Stacked usable cards will automatically be completed in sequence.

Similar cards will now stack together over longer distances.

🎨 UI & Visuals

Scaled Quest UI up and added collapse/expand button.

Adjusted position on HUD for plans and recipes.

Added fire effects to campfire.

Added smoke effect to broken totem to better visualize it being broken.

Added visual effect for poison damage being taken.

⭐ Other QOL changes

Pause menu can now be exited using the Esc key.

When unpausing with the spacebar, the game will return to the last speed used, rather than defaulting to the slowest speed.

Villagers can now be renamed using characters from all supported languages.

During combat, cards dropped in the middle of the screen will now automatically be applied to the correct target - either the player or an enemy. In case of multiple enemies, the first enemy will be targeted by default, unless the card is dragged to the specific enemy.

The Animals Move setting is now disabled by default.

Improved description for the Lure item, to make its purpose clearer.

Clarified prices in shops. E.g.,"-4 Evil Blood" -> "4 EB"

🐛 Bug fixes