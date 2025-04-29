Made some small wardrobe tweaks.

Made some tweaks to breast creation.

Added a reminder for Zara's next fight to Going down.

Totally crashed now wears off a little quicker.

Added some more variety to Random oddments.

Rearranged Gamble Street's pinned cards.

New artwork.

Thirst now sets sexual content to max by default for all characters.

Unless you're on Opted out/Need.

If you don't have the DLC, you can still set this manually, as usual.

Added a confirmation to the action refresh button.

Fixed being able to equip the posing pouch with other underwear.