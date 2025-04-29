Hello there!
A quick fix for you today, mainly about making sure that old saves are up to speed with the latest changes. A small content update is still in the works, you'll just have to be a liiiittle more patient.
As always, if you did enjoy the game, please don't hesitate to leave a positive review, it helps us a whole lot!
That being said, please find the patchnote below ↓
Sands Thanks a lot and have a wonderful day!
-The Sandwalkers team
Patchnote 2.0.14
Bugfix
-
Fixed older saves missing some achievements and memories
-
Fixed older saves not getting the right version of the Azore map
-
Fixed a bug preventing in-game music to start again after a fight
Changed files in this update