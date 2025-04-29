 Skip to content

29 April 2025
A quick fix for you today, mainly about making sure that old saves are up to speed with the latest changes. A small content update is still in the works, you'll just have to be a liiiittle more patient.

As always, if you did enjoy the game, please don't hesitate to leave a positive review, it helps us a whole lot!

Patchnote 2.0.14

Bugfix

  • Fixed older saves missing some achievements and memories

  • Fixed older saves not getting the right version of the Azore map

  • Fixed a bug preventing in-game music to start again after a fight

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1639081
macOS 64-bit Depot 1639083
Linux 64-bit Depot 1639084
