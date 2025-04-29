● Command folding function: to optimize event logic writing (folding state can be saved). The following three instructions support folding: Loop, Conditional Branch, and Show Choices

● One click grouping function for commands: After selecting multiple commands, you can group them (CTRL+P) and convert them into "event page fragments" and put them inside. Selecting a single "event page fragment" command can ungroup and free up the commands inside.

Engine - Adjustment and Optimization

● New auxiliary body alignment function added to the right-click menu of the frame console in the Avatar editor (when the Avatar is a frame by frame Helper)

● In the case of PAD, it is also considered as being on the mobile end (i.e. determining whether the mobile environment includes both the phone and PAD)

● Optimize the scene editor to select scaling tools for certain objects during scaling, as the stretching and rotating buttons are too small and inconvenient to operate

● Other minor adjustments

Engine - Bug fix

● Fixed an issue where, under certain circumstances, switching accounts with template usage permissions required restarting the editor in order to open the project

● Fixed an issue where cloning read-only class files during project creation or game packaging may result in errors

● Fix the error where the code class Keyboard in the Android package conflicts with the Android plugin

● Fixed an issue where uninstalling a plugin caused incorrect custom data settings in certain situations

● Fixed the error of invalid lock of Avatar and Standing Avatar editor components

● Fixed an error in the event library where a closed parent folder was reopened after an event was found (adjusted to temporarily open during search)

Engine - Document

● Engine document synchronization with the latest version

RPG series editor (related editor for role-playing types)

● Add a common attribute for scene objects: "Click Event - Ignore Distance". When checked, it means that the "Click Event" can be triggered by clicking on the object from a long distance with the mouse

Without the need to move in front of it. (Need to check to allow 'cursor selection')

● Adjust the default animation effect when clicking the cursor

● Fixed the error where scene objects with bridge properties cannot stand up in the mode of moving from the center point

● Fixed the issue of NPC movement collision and possible jamming in the mode of moving with the center point (behavior of dispatching)

● Fixed the issue of being able to pass through the NPC's back at a faster speed in the mode of moving from the center point

● Fixed the issue of incorrect shadow direction in certain situations with the light and shadow module

● Fixed the error where the light in the light and shadow module failed to align with the center point after scaling in image mode

● Fixed the error where the light and shadow module cannot produce effects after leaving light source 1 and entering light source 2

● Fixed the error of shadow residue caused by switching scenes or quickly leaving the light source in the light and shadow module

● Fixed errors that occur in certain situations due to mobile collisions (code provided by community creator Orizi, to be observed)

● Fixed an issue where players may encounter errors when switching scenes using custom obstacles

The following modifications are synchronized with "Book of Black", "Formation of Light", "Sword of Dream", etc.

● Enhancement: "Set button focus" automatic focus mode adds the ability to specify all buttons under a certain component

Add cache usage - default check - uncheck this option when the number of buttons changes, so that you can get the correct focus each time.

● New: Conditional Branch- Scene Object, adding a module to determine whether a scene object owns a certain object

● Adjustment: When modifying the text content of a text component, the following commands "Set properties of scene objects", "Modify properties of scene object modules", and "Move components within the interface" are used,If using a string, set it to the current value of the string instead of binding.

(Previously, binding would always occur after setting, and once the string changes, the content of the text must also change)

● Adjustment: When the "Allow cursor selection" feature is turned off for scene objects, clicking on their location with the mouse will trigger a "touch event" for the player to touch them

● Fixed the error of continuously pressing the move button and immediately triggering a new 'touch event' when switching scenes, which may result in the inability to control the character anymore

● Fixed an error where moving in a center point mode on a non 48x48 grid may result in some passing places not triggering a 'touch event'

ARPG Editor - Book of Black (Instant Battle Role Playing Editor)

● Includes all modifications to the RPG series editor

● New - World Settings Added the ability to set the size, spacing, and display hierarchy of dropped item icons

● New - World settings add "Use source orientation for walking diagram"/"Use logical orientation for walking diagram", default to using source orientation

(That is to say, the actual image source has several directions, the direction for releasing skills is several, and the logical orientation is 8 directions)

● New - Command 'Use Skill', which can control designated combatants to release skills (allowing them to use the skill even if they do not already possess it)

● Fixed an error in the custom damage calculation example

● Fixed errors in custom damage calculation mode that were not affected by system hit rates

● Fixed the error where the target acquisition method for characters does not have an effect on "nearby acquisition"

● Fixed an error where the character learned a new skill

● Fixed the error where items dropped when killing enemies would fall into custom obstacles

● Fixed the issue where the order of the skill bar on the scene is inconsistent with that displayed on the skill interface when a skill at a specific location is forgotten

(But if there is inconsistency in possessing passive skills, it is correct because the skill bar on the scene will not display passive skills)

● Fixed an error when no attack skill is set

● Fixed the issue of incorrect orientation of mouse click attacks when there is only one directional walking diagram (now automatically mirrored)

● Fixed an error in the example map

SRPG Editor - "Formation of Light" (Battle Chess Role Playing Editor)

● Includes all modifications to the RPG series editor

● Add parameter to the world setting: 'fully restored at the beginning of the battle', which means it can be automatically restored or not restored during each battle

(Not restoring means inheriting the battle damage status of the previous battle)

● The skill module has added a parameter called "associated orientation" that can change the scope of action based on the orientation of the character (only valid for customizing the scope of action)

● Added the function of saving and reading files during battles

--If third-party combat related plugins need to save data, they also need to implement archive functionality,

--Related APIs: SinglePlayerGame:: regSaveCustomizaData and getSaveCustomizaData

--Reference code: Battle save related code for GameBattle.ts

● Command: "Start Battle" adds attribute<Battle Stage - When Reading Files>(Event Fragment)

● Fixed the error where the experience points of other hit enemies were not settled after killing a certain enemy during a multi-body attack, resulting in the next character on our side receiving the remaining experience points

● Fixed the error of not being able to store the departing characters to the warehouse when changing roles

● Fixed the issue of incorrect calculation of fragment experience values (experience values obtained each time hit)

● Adjustment Example - Level 4: Add file reading processing (refresh battle screen mode) to the command for starting the battle

TBRPG Editor - "Sword of Dream" (turn based role-playing editor)

● Includes all modifications to the RPG series editor

● Fixed the error where the status icon display in the interface could not be refreshed in real-time during combat when using command to increase or decrease status

● Other minor adjustments

Magic Tower Editor (inherited from RPG Editor)

● Includes all modifications to the RPG series editor

● Fixed the error where the image guide list did not refresh after reading the file (event 3 and event 14006 in the event library)

● Fixed the error where jumping maps can still be opened during battles (Event Library 14002 and Interface 15)

ACT Series Editor - (Platformer-No Combat)

● Optimization - The signage now changes the display of key text in real-time based on switching between the keyboard and gamepad

● Optimize the operation of some game controllers (compatible with higher sensitivity game controllers such as XBOX and PS5)

● Fixed an error issue that may have been caused by lens zooming

● Fixed the issue of incorrect calculation of activation range when the player is at the edge of the scene

(Activation range refers to a way of optimizing calculations where objects are only activated within the range of the lens, allowing them to move while areas outside the lens remain stationary.)

● Fixed the error where the character remained in a falling motion when not affected by gravity (4-Jump Drop)

● Fixed the error where pressing the jump button again during the last jump in some cases would immediately cancel the jumping force

● Fixed some errors in the left joystick of the game controller/virtual button

ACT Editor - "Shoot of Sky" (Platformer-Challenge)

● Includes all modifications to the ACT series editor

● Fixed the error where monsters that regularly refresh and resurrect have a probability of penetrating the floor and falling down

● Fix the issue where monsters that are periodically refreshed and resurrected may report errors after switching scenes

ACT Editor - "Dance of Sky" (Platformer-Metroidvania)

● Includes all modifications to the ACT series editor

● Optimize the walking diagram display scheme when there are no weapons (empty weapon 1001)

● Add preset icons for props in the scene

● Fixed the error where monsters that regularly refresh and resurrect have a probability of penetrating the floor and falling down

● Fix the issue where monsters that are periodically refreshed and resurrected may report errors after switching scenes

● Fix the error where the attribute 'from equipment' in the character module is invalid

● Fix the error where the target can still move in certain situations when the prohibited movement state is present

● Other minor adjustments

Rogue Editor - Survivor (Vampire like Survivor)

● The level module has been added to set the initial birth point for each level scene