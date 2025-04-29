 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18280015 Edited 29 April 2025 – 13:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Slightly reduced ambush chance
  • Added Shift + Click to quickly equip/unequip modules in Loadouts
  • Replaced double-click with Shift + Click for buying/selling modules quickly
  • Increased missile cooldown and made minor balance adjustments to other modules
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and small improvements

