- Slightly reduced ambush chance
- Added Shift + Click to quickly equip/unequip modules in Loadouts
- Replaced double-click with Shift + Click for buying/selling modules quickly
- Increased missile cooldown and made minor balance adjustments to other modules
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and small improvements
Update Notes for v0.42
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3136381
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3136382
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update