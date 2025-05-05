 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18280002
Update notes via Steam Community
DLC:

  • 2nd free DLC has been added:

  • proper links, which will open the steam client to get the free DLC characters in the character selection screen

Misc:

  • adjusted slime splitting behaviour

  • adjusted lighting on player character

Balancing:
  • adjusted HP value of heart bunnies in Snowflake's Secret Path (22 > 55)
Bugs:

  • fixed a bug for Simplified Chinese were some challenges for the Elite mode would not load properly and could result in a crash

  • removed extra light sources from marionette boss projectiles to prevent lag spikes

