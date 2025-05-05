DLC:
2nd free DLC has been added:
new playable character: Marionette
new weapon: Marionette Bones
proper links, which will open the steam client to get the free DLC characters in the character selection screen
Misc:
adjusted slime splitting behaviour
adjusted lighting on player character
Balancing:
- adjusted HP value of heart bunnies in Snowflake's Secret Path (22 > 55)
Bugs:
fixed a bug for Simplified Chinese were some challenges for the Elite mode would not load properly and could result in a crash
removed extra light sources from marionette boss projectiles to prevent lag spikes
