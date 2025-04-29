-
fixed skill help during battle not being hidden correctly when pressing the cancel key instead of the displayed “hide help” button
fixed curly parts sticking out of phoenix blob during Lapis event 05 in front of the clinic
fixed several typos
Hotfix 0.906
