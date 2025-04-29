Patch Notes
Thank you very much for your honesty and feedback.
Now Day 1 after release it's my promise to hear you and fix anything you might report.
The quickest way to contact me is always going to be through discord.
Thank you, and I hope you have a wonderful day.
New Features:
- Added a Quit button.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a bug that caused the LOYAL DOG passive to apply to all pets instead of just the first chosen pet.
Fixed a bug where CURSED cards would not tick down each combat.
Fixed a bug that allowed shops and keyword shops to exceed the maximum number of items allowed.
Fixed a bug that prevented the deck from discarding properly.
Fixed a bug that caused the card Through the Shadows to not be played.
Fixed a bug where enabling Fullscreen on startup could cause the game to become unresponsive.
Fixed a bug that caused the "First Run" screen to always appear on the first title screen.
Other Changes:
- Gave a name to the spider miniboss.
