29 April 2025 Build 18279878 Edited 29 April 2025 – 13:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Thank you very much for your honesty and feedback.

Now Day 1 after release it's my promise to hear you and fix anything you might report.

The quickest way to contact me is always going to be through discord.

Thank you, and I hope you have a wonderful day.

New Features:

  • Added a Quit button.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that caused the LOYAL DOG passive to apply to all pets instead of just the first chosen pet.

  • Fixed a bug where CURSED cards would not tick down each combat.

  • Fixed a bug that allowed shops and keyword shops to exceed the maximum number of items allowed.

  • Fixed a bug that prevented the deck from discarding properly.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the card Through the Shadows to not be played.

  • Fixed a bug where enabling Fullscreen on startup could cause the game to become unresponsive.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the "First Run" screen to always appear on the first title screen.

Other Changes:

  • Gave a name to the spider miniboss.

