29 April 2025 Build 18279868 Edited 29 April 2025 – 12:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Time for the first patch for POGOPPL! Just a few small things.

-added mouse speed setting and thumbstick selection.
-fixed some font issues.
-enabled LZ4 compression to reduce install size.
-bug fixes.

