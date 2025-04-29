 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18279681
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

Gameplay Changes:

  • Eternal Autopsy research project no longer requires completion of Eternal Interrogation project to unlock.

  • Ladders are now crushable by vehicles and the Colossus armour.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed another instance of the doors getting visually out of sync with their gameplay state (and appearing open / closed when the reverse was true).

  • Fixed another instance where units could suffer permanent accuracy loss after a mission (related to stacking battlefield injury penalties).

  • Fixed being unable to walk through certain variants of the shipping container.

Changed depots in experimental branch

Build 18279681
Xenonauts 2 Content Depot 538031
