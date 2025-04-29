This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!
Gameplay Changes:
-
Eternal Autopsy research project no longer requires completion of Eternal Interrogation project to unlock.
-
Ladders are now crushable by vehicles and the Colossus armour.
Bugfixes:
-
Fixed another instance of the doors getting visually out of sync with their gameplay state (and appearing open / closed when the reverse was true).
-
Fixed another instance where units could suffer permanent accuracy loss after a mission (related to stacking battlefield injury penalties).
-
Fixed being unable to walk through certain variants of the shipping container.
Changed depots in experimental branch