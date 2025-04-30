Hello Lumia Island survivors,
We're celebrating mid-season and the revamp of Cobalt Protocol with another Drops event!
Don't miss this chance to get Grab Bag Drops and watch your favorite ER streamers!
Event Overview
Event Name: S7 Mid-Season Mini Grab Bag Drops
Event Period: Wednesday, April 30th after maintenance to Wednesday, May 14th 14:59 (UTC)
Drops Details
- Mini Grab Bag Drops for 1 hour viewing (3 times in total)
What are Grab Bag Drops?
Drops that can be earned by watching streams on the Eternal Return category on Twitch. Get 1,500 A-Coin and up to 300 Event NP.
A-Coin: 1,500 A-Coin
Event NP: 300 Event NP (1 Day)
Drops Conditions: Watch streams in the Eternal Return Category on Twitch for up to 3 hours to get rewards.
_Event Notes
- You will receive the Drops once you fulfill the reward conditions.
- You must claim the 1 hour reward in your Twitch inventory before receiving the next 1 hour reward.
- Drops obtained during this event will remain in your Twitch inventory until 14:59 on the day you grabbed them. After claiming them from your Twitch inventory, you can redeem them in-game (Store -> Twitch Drops). Drops remain in your in-game mailbox for 24 hours before expiring.
- Don't forget to reconnect your Twitch account to Eternal Return before you start collecting Drops!_
- Make sure to check the Event NP valid thru date.
The cumulative watch time is updated daily at 14:59 (UTC).
Using Drops in an unprofessional manner or by breaking the rules of the streaming platform will come with a warning. Streamers that continue to break the rules after the warning will be sanctioned accordingly.[/i]
