Hello Lumia Island survivors,

We're celebrating mid-season and the revamp of Cobalt Protocol with another Drops event!

Don't miss this chance to get Grab Bag Drops and watch your favorite ER streamers!

Event Overview

Event Name: S7 Mid-Season Mini Grab Bag Drops

Event Period: Wednesday, April 30th after maintenance to Wednesday, May 14th 14:59 (UTC)

Drops Details

Mini Grab Bag Drops for 1 hour viewing (3 times in total)

What are Grab Bag Drops?

Drops that can be earned by watching streams on the Eternal Return category on Twitch. Get 1,500 A-Coin and up to 300 Event NP.

A-Coin: 1,500 A-Coin

Event NP: 300 Event NP (1 Day)

Drops Conditions: Watch streams in the Eternal Return Category on Twitch for up to 3 hours to get rewards.

_Event Notes