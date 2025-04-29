This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome, Survivor!

We are launching the beta test for the 0.8.1 update to the game. Please read the information below to find out what's changing in this build and how you can help us test things. Keep in mind that everything is subject to change based on your feedback, so please let us know what you think.

IMPORTANT: To reduce any possible confusion and accelerate the implementation of changes, please keep all the discussion related to the test versions to the spaces listed below:

A dedicated #yazs-beta channel on our Discord server.

"Public Beta Test" sub forum on YAZS Steam forums.

Comments under this post.

You can also send us your feedback at support@awesomegamesstudio.com

adding "0.8.1 Beta" somewhere in the title of your message. Thanks!

How to join the Public Beta Test?

Want to help us out & get an early look at the new version of the game? Awesome!

DISCLAIMER: Before jumping straight in, please understand, that this version of the game might be unstable, create issues when switching between old & new builds of the game, and may generally be less stable, more buggy, and in an overall imperfect state. We will do our best to help you with any issues, but please understand the risks associated with beta testing.

If you understand the potential problems and are willing to take the risk, here's how you can get in:

How to join:

Open your Steam client, find Yet Another Zombie Survivors on your games list, right-click its name and select the " Properties... " option.



Enter the " Betas " tab, click the " None " drop-down menu on the right, and select the " public-beta " option. You can always return to the default version of the game by selecting " None " again.



If you want to share your feedback about the beta version (thanks in advance!), click the image below to join our Discord server (you'll need an account for that, but it'll be worth it, believe me!):



When joined, you will be able to comment on the current beta version in the new #yazs-beta forums, which you can join by selecting it from the drop-down list:



And that's all! If the beta/test version of the game is different from the current one, the Steam will update the game with its changes. You will know that the Beta Branch is active from the "[public-beta]" text to the right of the game's title in your game's library.

What should I test in this version?

While this update isn't a major one, the big change in terms of save profiles makes it so we'd prefer to make a beta build of it first, before making it public. Please let us know in cases of any progression loss, as we can both fix your save files (by sending us your save game folder), as well as fix any potential issues that have caused it.

Here are some of the things that have been added/changed in this release:

Save Slots: five separate player profiles are now available from the new main menu function.

Graphics/display settings (in the Options menu) are now saved locally per device, instead of the Steam Cloud.

Research Pod: New gameplay event available through a new general skill tree node. Completing it grants Tag points bonus.

New effect for Explosive damage type - Implosion: Can refresh and reapply all other status effects on targets.

New accessibility setting - Daylight mode: Forces the run to take place during the day instead of at night.

Reroll function improved to offer less previously rolled options in the current power-up queue.

Concluding or being defeated vacuums all Cash pickups. "Conclude Run" now substitutes the "Return to Menu" function.

Multiple other bugfixes, balance & quality of life changes.

A more detailed changelog can be found at: https://pastebin.com/sm20BrFe

We'll provide the final changelog at the full release of the 0.8.1 update.

What should I do if the game works worse or crashes?

Keep us posted on the stability of the game, as we'll continue to work on improving the game and fixing any issues you may encounter with this beta test. If the game stutters or crashes more than before, please let us know!

If your game is performing worse than before, please press F8 on your keyboard and quickly fill out the survey to let us know what's going on. This will also send us your log files so we can check if there are any errors happening in the background.

If your game is crashing, freezing, lagging, or you've lost your progress, please make sure you've checked the Troubleshooting Guide (link below) first, and contact support@awesomegamesstudio.com with the description of the issue you've encountered.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2163330/discussions/0/830459290005355070/

Given the importance of the save file changes introduced in this update, we'll probably keep this beta running for about two weeks. We'll also work to make the necessary changes and improvements based on your feedback, and may make major changes to some systems if such a need arises.

Thank you for all your support and patience ːheart_meː

ㅤStay awesome,

ㅤㅤAwesome Games Studio

