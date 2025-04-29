Fixed a bug where the "lantern" companion option was not respected when the companion was in stay-behavior.

When you use the Veil of Darkness talent, companions' lightsources are now turned off even if you don't see them.

Fixed a quickslot use related bug.

Fixed an autopick bug.

When you possessed a sleeping creature, it was considered still sleeping and the talents were not working. Fixed.

After making field of view symmetric, parts of the endgame level could not be explored just by peeking into them. Made small changes to the layout of these areas.

You can now order companions to drink potions from their inventory. Usable only when there are no hostiles seen.

You can now use the loot manager (SHIFT + ENTER) to order companion to drink a potion, even when hostiles creatures are seen. When hostile creatures are seen, you can set a potion for several companions, but only one potion per companion. If there are no hostile creatures seen, then the companion drinks the potion immediately, otherwise as its next action. Ordering companion to drink a potion does not count as an action for the player. Companion's original potions can not be ordered to drink. Use SHIFT + ENTER, CTRL + ENTER, or RMB on a potion to set the order.

Tweaked companion and NPC potion and Health Surge use.

When you swap rings with quickslots, the current rings are listed in the message log.

New setting: "Compact quickslots" under "Quickslots". Off by default. If enabled, the quickslot rows in the right sidepanel are more compact, making the panel able to fit more rows.

New setting: "Quick equip ring needs an empty finger slot" under "Quickslots". Off by default. If enabled, using a quickslot that has a ring assigned to it only equips the ring if there's a free ring equipment slot available. If the ring is already equipped, then it's unequipped. This has the benefit that quickslotted rings are not locked to either of the ring slots, and you can use any combination of quickslotted rings. If two rings are equipped, you need to unequip one before equipping a new one.

If disabled, using a quickslot that has a ring assigned to it equips the ring to the original equipment slot that it was assigned to, replacing any previous one without needing first to unequip it. Ring quickslots in the right quickslot panel list the finger (1 or 2) they were assigned to.

When examining a creature, the right side panel now tries to highlight the valuable equipment and devices, and combine items if there isn't enough space to list all.

Each possession or failed try now makes the target more resistant against future attempts.

Added a mention of range (8 tiles) to Horn of Blasting's description.

Added a comment to ingame book Book of Deicide and to PDF manual endgame info about events that will cause the pantheon to reset.