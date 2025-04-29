Thank you all for continuing to follow the updates of Doll Impostor!

As I mentioned in Update 14, a new game was set to begin development. I prioritized releasing the update first so the game wouldn't be left on hold while launching this new project. Now, it's time to begin... and launch it!

Doll Impostor: Quality Check is a game set in the Doll Impostor universe, where you must complete a series of tasks as part of your job at the Doll Inc toy factory. This story assumes that Doll Impostor became a massive commercial success on the level of Minecraft or Tetris. As a result, the company is hiring employees to work in its factory. In this universe, following the game's success, everyone wants to own the dolls and items from the video game. Your job will be to manage and process routine orders and shipments—blended with horror and optional jumpscares. This game will also include a customization system.

You'll be at your workstation, deciding whether to send dolls to production, discard, or repair them. Various upgrades will help you work more efficiently over time.

This new experience will be released as a completely standalone game, but still based on Doll Impostor. Additionally, future updates to Doll Impostor, such as Update 15 (which will come after the release of this new game), will include the new map (Toy Factory), items, customization options, and dolls—all of which will also be available in this game.

Depending on how successful this new game is, it will be updated more or less frequently. It will launch in Early Access to benefit from Steam visibility, and a demo may be available initially.

The game will feature a Story Mode and an Endless Mode. In Story Mode, you're on a 30-day trial period with the company. These 30 days will determine whether or not you're fit for the job.

There will be two endings: being hired or not. Both will unfold on the final day, and you'll be able to unlock and replay them.

If you're hired, you'll unlock Endless Mode, allowing you to work dynamically day after day with no time limits.

In Endless Mode, you'll start from scratch, meaning you’ll have to unlock tools again that will help you with your daily tasks.

It’s estimated that Doll Impostor Update 15 won’t be ready until at least August this year, as I plan to launch a few additional 8AM games after completing this one.