This month’s update brings a major step forward in defining the identity of each faction and Crusader, alongside huge improvements to AI behavior, the fully functional Trader and Item System, and the official rollout of the new Tutorial Map! Here's everything packed into this April build:

🎨 Unique Commander HUDs Per Faction

Each faction now has its own custom Commander HUD, giving every match a distinct look and feel.

This change helps reinforce the personality of each Crusader and color faction, adding more clarity and variety to gameplay.

⚔️ Combat & AI Improvements

AI Units can now spawn with modified blueprints that include prefixes and suffixes, creating more dynamic and unpredictable battles.

AI behavior has been rebalanced for more aggressive, but fairer engagements across the board.

Combat flow has been polished for smoother interactions and more strategic depth.

💼 Trader & Item System – Now Fully Functional!

You can now collect, save, sell, and transmute items using resources from the new Trader System.

Items tagged as currency can be converted into resources for use in crafting, transmutation, or upgrades.

Prefix and Suffix Mods are now fully implemented, giving each item unique passive effects and expanding potential build strategies.

🏠 Crusader Room, Mission Mode & Story – Still in Progress

The Crusader Room System, along with Mission Mode and Story Content, is still under active development.

These features will carry over into next month's update as the main focus going forward.

Additional art polishing is underway for core models and UI components.

📘 Tutorial Map – Now Complete!

A fully reworked tutorial experience is now available.

Designed for easy navigation and hands-on learning, this map helps new and returning players quickly understand each faction and system.

🎨 Faction Color Customization

Your selected faction can now be painted and saved between matches.

Easily switch back to default faction colors at any time.

🧪 New Modifier System (Prefixes & Suffixes)

All items can now roll with modifiers that impact stats, abilities, or effects.

Enables deeper item builds and greater strategic variety as you progress through the game.

🛠 Developer Note

This month marks a big leap forward for Starmetal Crusaders, and I want to thank everyone for the continued support and feedback.

As always, feel free to jump into the Steam Discussions or Discord to share your thoughts or ideas—feedback helps shape what’s coming next!