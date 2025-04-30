The Long Tale — Closed Beta is Live!

We’re launching the first public beta and inviting everyone to try the game before release.

It’s still an early build, but it already includes core mechanics, traps, levels, and instant restarts. Your feedback, bug reports, and thoughts will help us improve the game.

Ready to suffer? Then you’re in the right place.

The Long Tale beta is now on Steam — and we’re calling on those who know how to die with dignity and love honest challenge. Try it, test it, break it — and let us know how it feels.

📣 Reach out to get your beta key

On Discord: https://discord.com/invite/WQb7bnRfhE

On Telegram: https://t.me/Syrnik_Dev

Or via email: support@syrnik.dev

Thank you for being with us!