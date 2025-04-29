The update includes:
- Changes to portraits.
- The CSU/CDU event is now available to everyone.
- Two new answer choices and 1 new ending for the GDR.
- New achievement.
- Bug fixes.
Enjoy the game!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The update includes:
Enjoy the game!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update