 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18279517 Edited 29 April 2025 – 11:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The update includes:

  1. Changes to portraits.
  2. The CSU/CDU event is now available to everyone.
  3. Two new answer choices and 1 new ending for the GDR.
  4. New achievement.
  5. Bug fixes.

Enjoy the game!

Changed files in this update

Linux Ostalgie; Linux+SteamOS Depot 774095
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link