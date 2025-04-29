🧟 Combat ⚙️ HUD Alerts 💸 Balance Tweaks

🛠️Engine Upgrade: We've officially leveled up from Unity 6.0 to 6.1. More power, more chaos, same apocalypse.

🧟‍♂️Zombie Limit Raised: Because who doesn't want even more undead breathing down their neck?

🏃‍♂️Dodge Added: Hold the jump button to Dodge like your life depends on it (spoiler: it does).

💵Floating Dollars Toggle: Go to Options to choose if you want your sweet cash to float around... or keep it classy and invisible.💸

🔫New Weapon Alerts: HUD + Voice lines will now yell at you (politely) when you have enough cash for that shiny new boomstick.📢

⛑️Faster Healing: The medkit now patches you up quicker, and your character makes sure the whole neighborhood hears about it.

🔫Pump-Action Shotgun Reload Cancel: You can now interrupt reloading to blast a zombie mid-process. Tactical AND satisfying. (Shotgun therapy approved.)

⛽Gas Station Map Removed: Unfortunately, Station Gaz had to be shut down... turns out zombies don’t mix well with highly flammable environments. Insurance wouldn't cover it. R.I.P.