29 April 2025 Build 18279460 Edited 29 April 2025 – 13:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Small changes and bug fixes for the end of release week. Thanks to everyone for playing! Here's the changes:

  • Fixed an issue where The Biggest Loser achievement was not firing after the conditions were met.
  • Fixed a minor bug where the Ministry of Profit did not properly highlight contributing residential buildings if you hovered over its income stat.
  • Neural Net Weaver is now a rare building.
  • The Memory Hole was like a worse version of the Bureaucrat Hatchery, so it's been changed. Instead of adding +1 Power to same-layer Government buildings if it's neighboring 3 Corp buildings, now it adds +2 Multiplier to same-layer Government buildings if it's neighboring 2 Corp buildings.
  • Creative games no longer end if you have negative money at the end of the week.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur if you start a new game, the total money earned (across all games) is a negative number, and the player hasn't unlocked many building sets.

