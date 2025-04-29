Hello!

THANK YOU, FROM RUNNER DUCK

_A quick message from the four of us here at Runner Duck...

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who has picked up a copy Badlands Crew; it's been a challenging project for our little team, and we're overjoyed to see people enjoy playing it!

To everyone who has written a review, thank you for spending your time helping us understand how your experience has been - praise or critique, it all helps us understand where we should be spending our efforts! Keep them coming!

And we'd like to extend special gratitude to everyone who has taken the time to report any issues they have found while playing, be it in the form of reviews, the Steam forum or Discord. In some cases, you have been kind enough to spend your time to send us save files, logs, extra details, and even helped test our fixes! You've helped us immeasurably in making the experience of Badlands Crew better for everyone; we couldn't do it without you and we are sincerely grateful.

OK, time to get back to keeping an eye on things!

Dave, Jon, Joe & Greg (Runner Duck)

PATCH NOTES

Fixed the B17/Lancaster Achievement - the achievement was triggering on discovering the wrong wreckage in the Badlands.

Fixed an issue where LMB/RMB interactions are not triggering correctly.

Fixed an issue where V-Sync no longer being applied following a restart due to particular refresh rates on monitors.

Fixed an issue where users are stuck in an infinite loading screen.

When failing a mission, but still returning to base, you should now still receive the resources in your storage.

Fixed an issue with S00_Rescue04 (rescue mission in Misfire Ravine, towards the start of the game) - updated the pathing so the rescuable vehicle no longer drives off a cliff.

