Greetings, Spacefarers!

We've spent the past couple of weeks updating the game frequently with bug fixes and polish. The newest version is now 0.20.0 Build 24. We hope you are enjoying the game, below is a list of updates we've made.

Builder pods can now be renamed.

Starfighters can now be renamed.

Mining pods can now be renamed.

Shuttles can now be renamed.

Solar heat from stars changed to cyclical in nature, altering between very hot and not so hot.

Added a big notification to show when a fire got started by some accident from a crew member.

Added missing translations.

Fixed many reported bugs.

To rename: Select the unit to be renamed and use the pencil icon from the lower left topic bar.

Thanks for reading! If you find any issues let us know at the forums:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/979110/discussions/