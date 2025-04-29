 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18279416 Edited 29 April 2025 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Spacefarers!

We've spent the past couple of weeks updating the game frequently with bug fixes and polish. The newest version is now 0.20.0 Build 24. We hope you are enjoying the game, below is a list of updates we've made.

  • Builder pods can now be renamed.

  • Starfighters can now be renamed.

  • Mining pods can now be renamed.

  • Shuttles can now be renamed.

  • Solar heat from stars changed to cyclical in nature, altering between very hot and not so hot.

  • Added a big notification to show when a fire got started by some accident from a crew member.

  • Added missing translations.

  • Fixed many reported bugs.

To rename: Select the unit to be renamed and use the pencil icon from the lower left topic bar.

Thanks for reading! If you find any issues let us know at the forums:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/979110/discussions/

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Space Haven Win64 Depot 979111
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Space Haven linux64 Depot 979112
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Space Haven mac Depot 979113
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link