Hey ! New patch !

General :

Changed the flashlight item position

Disabled dropping some key items by pressing "G"

Made the archive tape item description a bit clearer on what it does

Fixed an issue where sometimes doors would lock your camera to the interaction point

Fixed an issue where blocked doors icons wouldn't update when the door was unblocked

Fixed an issue where the save text would hinder interaction with the UI

Fixed an error of mine at the last update which made the game darker than it should be

Fixed an issue where metal footsteps wouldn't play when running

Fixed a bug where the AED Device (Anomalous entity detector) would collide with other items in hand and cause strange movement bugs

Fixed an issue where general sharpness wouldn't update the UI indicators

Fixed an issue where Resolution scale wouldn't update the UI Indicators

Made some slight changes to the character's movement to make it just a little bit more reactive, facilitating parkour

Fixed a few issues where sometimes, for some players with lower specs, loading a save could make you fall through the floor as the map took too much time to load in.

Added a "Skip intro" button to Skip the long texts at the start of prologue

Added a new icon and animation to 3D interaction points when it is locked

Removed Mental stability bar because it doesn't do anything in story mode

Removed fall damage from "fake falls" since punishing the player for this is useless and even a bit stupid lol

Changed a few dialogs and notes for some narrative branches

Nerfed smilers - They now deal a bit less damage and their attack speed has been reduced

Fixed a bug where smilers would sometimes ignore the damage and attack you anyway when they should be fleeing

Prologue :

Added some more small dialogs in the appartment after taking the picture frame, nothing much but it's there

Fixed/Improved the red hospital section a lot to make it more memorable/interesting and intense

It is now much more in line with the game's themes and style.

White Noise :

Gave some more hints on what the "objective" is in the first hound puzzle (Two green fuses)

Added a reward for exploring the lonely doctor office when not playing in easy mode

Fixed a bug in the hospital where an opened door would snap close when interacted with

Fixed an issue where the lights on fuseboxes wouldn't show up far enough when on lower graphics quality settings

Fixed an issue where sometimes the players could softlock themselves after the first hound puzzle (Inserting/taking back the green fuses and going through)

Fixed an issue where the electronic door in the parking lot puzzle wouldn't open after loading a save (starting the puzzle once and then loading a save)

Fixed an issue with the parking lot puzzle where the hound wouldn't spawn if you loaded a save

Removed the ability to take the batteries once they've been placed

Removed the ability to drop car batteries

Thresholds :

Wooden garden :

Fixed an issue where the dolls wouldn't save properly

Added hints to make it more clear you have to go back to the main hub

Concrete world :

Modified post processing in the concrete city to make it more "colorful" and surreal aswell as increasing visibility without damaging the "dark" feel

Improved smilers navigation - Smilers now won't get stuck in endless jumping loop or in mid air, fixing this makes them more challenging to fight against but they should now work the way they were meant to.

Blocked another path in the concrete city that lead to the red valve

Blocked holes at the entry of the concrete city underground

Fixed a bug in the reservoir where you could be teleported in the ground after falling

Made the parkour section with all the little platforms a bit easier in the reservoir

Fixed a glitch where you could go back to the megastructure via the matrix indefinitely

The office :

Fixed an issue where weepers wouldn't move correctly when chasing

Fixed a few navigation issues with weepers

Reduced the amount of damage needed for weepers to start flipping out

Terror Hotel :

Fixed an issue where sometimes loading in the hotel would crash the game on lower specs

Removed some physics props from the hotel

Fixed an issue where the game would load the entire level at load, which fixes a crash that would happen on lower specs when the hotel loads in.

Fixed an issue where the level could just completely unload at some point on lower specs

Fixed some more level streaming bugs

Conclusion

I think I messed up level 2. I'm just gonna be honest here. The more I look at people playing it, the more I hate it.

I am thinking of completely reworking level 2 and changing its structure, making it more linear and feeling more like a journey rather than a chore. Though I am still not sure about this decision considering the lack of feedback for this level, I will conduct tests to see if it really is worth it but yeah, Level 2 might change a lot.

Explorer mode will take more time than expected probably, but I won't release more content until I am satisfied with the already released/existing content of the game.

See you in between the walls