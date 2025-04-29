Hello, Boss!
We’d like to share details of our first hotfix and some key gameplay updates.
Gameplay Updates
Random Starting Squad in Campaign Mode - We've updated the campaign so that each new playthrough begins with a different starting squad. Previously, the squad was fixed to deliver the tutorial experience as intended by the dev team. However, based on player feedback, we've decided to introduce more variety. (PMC-0853)
No Excessively Negative Modifiers in Campaign Starters - Operators with extreme negative modifiers will no longer appear in the starting squad for campaign mode. These traits were unintentionally raising the difficulty level for new players. This change ensures a smoother onboarding experience. (PMC-0856)
Improved Late-Game Level Design in Freeplay - We’ve adjusted the difficulty curve in the later stages of Freeplay. Previously, some players reported hitting a wall due to overly punishing and inconsistent difficulty spikes. We aim to make Freeplay more accessible while planning to reintroduce higher difficulty through optional modifiers in future updates. (PMC-0861)
Other Gameplay Changes
- UI Update to Bring More Focus to the Freeplay - We've made UI adjustments across the build to better spotlight Freeplay mode. (PMC-0862)
Bug Fixes
In-Game: Fixed a crash caused by grenade throws. (PMC-0846)
In-Game: Fixed an issue where grenades couldn’t be thrown when certain gun mods were equipped. (PMC-0857)
In-Game: Fixed a bug where headshot damage was missing from post-mission stats. (PMC-0863)
Freeplay: Fixed a bug that prevented returning to the main menu. (PMC-0848)
Freeplay: Fixed a crash when opening the armory without any gear equipped. (PMC-0867)
Campaign: Fixed an issue where operators' gear would disappear if they were not re-contracted. (PMC-0844)
Missions: Fixed a bug where the same operator could appear twice in an event. (PMC-0715)
UI: Fixed improper scaling on multi-monitor setups with various DPI and resolution settings. (PMC-0866)
We’re incredibly grateful for the enthusiasm you've shown toward Private Military Manager. We're committed to quickly improving the gameplay experience and expanding content based on your feedback. Don’t hesitate to share your thoughts with us in the community—your input is invaluable.
Thank you!
