Hello, Boss!

We’d like to share details of our first hotfix and some key gameplay updates.

Random Starting Squad in Campaign Mode - We've updated the campaign so that each new playthrough begins with a different starting squad. Previously, the squad was fixed to deliver the tutorial experience as intended by the dev team. However, based on player feedback, we've decided to introduce more variety. (PMC-0853)

No Excessively Negative Modifiers in Campaign Starters - Operators with extreme negative modifiers will no longer appear in the starting squad for campaign mode. These traits were unintentionally raising the difficulty level for new players. This change ensures a smoother onboarding experience. (PMC-0856)