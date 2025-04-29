Hello, this is TEAM HORAY.

🥕 indicates improvements made based on community feedback. Thank you!

0.7.29

UI

Enhancement and Weapon Upgrade UI: Fixed an issue where the background scroll was broken in ultra-wide resolutions.

🥕 New UI 'Journal': You can now check information about unlocked items and weapons through the Journal. (Accessible from the pause menu)

Stat names have been changed. (All Damage Increase -> All Damage Amplification, Final Weapon Attack Power -> Weapon Damage)

Misc

Debuffs can now be applied even when player deals 0 damage.

🥕 Fixed a bug where dash wouldn't work in the direction of movement keys when character speed was 0.

Some English translations have been updated.

Dungeon

Player's base running speed has been increased (190% -> 200% of movement speed)

🥕 Fixed a bug where crack tiles indicating secret rooms were occasionally placed incorrectly.

Multiplayer

🥕 Party Member Effects Display Option: The option now applies to projectile trajectories and shadows as well.

Weapons

Sword and Shield: Improved handling (Added guard cancel during attacks, reduced stagger time on successful guard)

Sword and Shield: Perfect guard timing window reduced from 0.22 seconds to 0.15 seconds.

Sword and Shield: You can no longer cast magic while guarding.

Minimalism: Removed the upgrade path to Black Iron Halberd.

🥕 Controller Input: Fixed a bug where attacks or guards would continue when activating magic casting mode.

Items

🥕 Fixed a bug where enchanting an item obtained from the Tree Root event (miracle) could affect other players' inventory slot levels.

🥕 Cold Lock: Changed to correctly display the increased stat as 'All Damage Amplification'.

Units

🥕 Odner, the Blasting Expert: Fixed a bug where he would occasionally appear frozen in the next stage.

Please report any bugs or suggestions through our Discord channel.

For bugs or crashes, it would be very helpful if you could report them via email using the path below.

Thank you.