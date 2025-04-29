 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18279344
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, with this patch we fixed some TacView issues as well as the night mode colors on the map (still WIP).
But the main reason for this patch is another layer of debug tracing for us to spot more crash causes.

Bug Fixes:

  • TacView: weapons were not reporting the correct altitude

  • TacView: Destroyed units/weapons are now properly removed

Improvements/Additions:

  • Night mode colors on map

  • Enable full debug trace for Burst to help finding crash causes

  • TacView: All units are now tracked from the beginning

Changed files in this update

Depot 1286221
  • Loading history…
